

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a trading statement, Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L) said third-party AUM was $67.2 billion at 31 December 2021, an increase of 3 percent in the third quarter and 23% in the last twelve months. Third-party fee-earning AUM grew 5% during the quarter and 30% in the last twelve months, ending the period at $58.2 billion.



The Group said third-party AUM has grown at an annualised rate of 20% from 31 December 2016 to 31 December 2021.



Fundraising was $4.3 billion during the quarter. A total of $18.1 billion was raised in the nine months since 31 March 2021.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de