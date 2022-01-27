

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L), a financial conglomerate, on Thursday said that its closing funds under management in the fourth quarter witnessed a jump to 153.99 billion pounds, from 129.34 billion pounds in the year-ago period.



Net inflows during the period increased to 2.91 billion pounds versus 2.29 billion pounds in the comparable period of the previous fiscal.



Gross inflows increased to 4.69 billion pounds in the period ended 31, December 2021, from 4.02 billion pounds in the year-ago period.



The gross total inflows for the year is seen at 18.20 billion pounds, 27 percent higher than in 2020 and exceeding the company's previous guidance. The company is also confident of achieving its 2025 ambitions.



Shares of St. James's Place closed Wednesday's trading at 1530 pounds, up 14.50 pounds or 0.96 percent from previous close.







