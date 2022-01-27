

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Thursday as the FOMC event resulted in a solid bout of risk aversion across global financial markets.



The U.S. central bank signaled its first rate hike since 2018 will happen 'soon.'



Asset purchases are likely to halt in March while the process of balance sheet reduction will commence after it has begun raising rates.



Geopolitical tensions also remained on investors' radar.



The United States is 'ready either way' in handling the escalating Ukraine crisis, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters as the Biden administration's top envoy delivered a written response to Russia, laying out a serious diplomatic path forward and rejecting some of Russia's key demands.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 55 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,926 after rising 2.1 percent in the previous session.







