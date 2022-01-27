

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Thursday, after having fallen sharply earlier in the session on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increasingly prioritize inflation.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 4 points at 7,474, reversing initial losses as investors digest mostly solid corporate earnings.



EasyJet rose about 1 percent. The low-cost airline said it has seen a recent boost in bookings from the move to scrap Covid travel tests.



Private equity firm 3i Group gained 1 percent after posting total return of 32.6 percent for the nine months to 31 December 2021.



Ricardo shares were up 0.9 percent. The engineering services company said that its performance for the first half of fiscal 2022 was in line with the board's expectations.



Soft drink maker Britvic rallied 2.1 percent after reporting strong performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.



Online trading platform IG Group Holdings surged 4.4 percent after its profit before tax for the half year grew 8 percent to 245.2 million pounds.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de