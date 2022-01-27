

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Towson, Maryland-based DeWALT Industrial Tool Co. is recalling about 8,500 units of corded chain saws citing injury risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves DEWALT DWCS600, Type 1 18-inch 15-amp corded chain saws. They are yellow with a black handle and motor cover. The recall includes chain saws with date codes 2021 23-H5 to 2021 40-H5 only.



The chain saws were manufactured in Mexico and sold at hardware and tool supply stores nationwide from June 2021 through November 2021 for between $130 and $150.



According to the agency, the affected chain saw can remain running when the switch is on the off position or turn on when plugged in, posing an injury hazard to the user.



However, the company has not received any reports of injuries related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled chain saws and contact DEWALT for a free replacement chain saw.







