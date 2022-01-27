

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.75 billion, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $1.20 billion, or $1.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.6% to $8.15 billion from $6.76 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



