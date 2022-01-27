

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $197.4 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $200.7 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $227.3 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $1.73 billion from $1.55 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $197.4 Mln. vs. $200.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MCCORMICK & COMPANY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de