

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $139.6 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $120.0 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.3% to $995.5 million from $834.5 million last year.



A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $139.6 Mln. vs. $120.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $995.5 Mln vs. $834.5 Mln last year.



