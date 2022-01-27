

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR), an infrastructure services provider for industries, said on Thursday that it has appointed Redgie Probst, Quanta's Electric Power division President, as new Chief Operating Officer or COO.



Probst takes over the position from Duke Austin, Quanta's current Chief Executive Officer or CEO, who has been acting as COO from 2013.



Probst, brings two decades of specialty contracting experience in the electric power infrastructure and other industries as a lineman, entrepreneur, and executive. He has served as Quanta's President - Electric Power Division since March 2019.



He founded and served as CEO of Probst Electric, Inc. from 2004, and Summit Line Construction, Inc., from 2008, both of which Quanta acquired in 2013.







