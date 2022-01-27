

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has approved Merck & Co., Inc.'s (MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adults with renal cell carcinoma at increased risk of recurrence following nephrectomy, or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.



The approval allows marketing of KEYTRUDA monotherapy in all 27 European Union member states plus Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway and Northern Ireland.



The approval was based on results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 trial, in which KEYTRUDA demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in disease-free survival, reducing the risk of disease recurrence or death by 32% after a median follow-up of 23.9 months compared to placebo, in patients at increased risk of recurrence.



Renal cell carcinoma is by far the most common type of kidney cancer; about nine out of 10 kidney cancer diagnoses are Renal Cell Carcinomas. Renal cell carcinoma is about twice as common in men than in women. Most cases of Renal Cell Carcinoma are discovered incidentally during imaging tests for other abdominal diseases.







