

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Inc. (BX) Thursday reported net earnings of $1.398 billion or $1.92 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with $748.87 million or $1.07 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



On average, fourteen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter increased to $5.763 billion from $3.629 billion a year ago.



Total Assets Under Management ('AUM') increased to $880.9 billion from $618.6 billion last year.



Blackstone has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 7, to be paid on February 14.







