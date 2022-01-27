

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD) reported earnings for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $201.8 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $206.4 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $216.2 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $894.9 million from $800.0 million last year.



Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



