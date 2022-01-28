

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Henkel (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK) said, based on a preliminary basis, Group sales in fiscal 2021 increased to 20.07 billion euros. Organic sales growth was at 7.8 percent. Adjusted return on sales, or EBIT margin, was 13.4 percent, for fiscal 2021. Adjusted earnings per preferred share increased to 4.56 euros or, up 9.2 percent at constant exchange rates.



For fiscal 2022, Henkel expects organic sales growth in the range of 2 to 4 percent. Adjusted return on sales or EBIT margin is expected to be between 11.5 and 13.5 percent. Henkel expects adjusted earnings per preferred share between the range of a decline of 15 percent to an increase of 5 percent, at constant exchange rates.



The company announced its new mid- to long-term financial ambition. Henkel pursues a mid- to long-term ambition of 3 to 4 percent organic sales growth, an adjusted EBIT margin of around 16 percent and an increase of the adjusted earnings per preferred share by a mid- to high-single-digit percentage at constant exchange rates and including acquisitions.



Also, Henkel announced plans to merge its business units Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care into one business unit: Henkel Consumer Brands. The company plans to have the new organization in place latest by beginning of 2023. The integration process and the new combined unit will be led by Wolfgang König, currently Executive Vice President for Henkel's Beauty Care business.



Henkel also launched a share buyback program with a total volume of up to 1 billion euros. Henkel preferred shares with a total value of up to 800 million euros and ordinary shares with a total value of up to 200 million euros are to be repurchased. This corresponds to a share of about 3 percent of the company's capital stock. The program is expected to start during the month of February 2022 and to be carried out until March 31, 2023, at the latest.







