

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales dropped in December, after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Retail sales declined 3.1 percent month-on-month in December, after a 0.9 percent growth in November. Economists had forecast a 0.8 percent slump.



Sales of information, communication and technology equipment decreased 9.1 percent monthly in December and sales of other goods fell 8.1 percent.



Sales of other household equipment fell 6.6 percent and those of automotive fuel declined 5.5 percent.



Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales decreased 2.8 percent monthly in December, after a 0.8 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales decreased 2.3 percent in December, following a 4.4 percent fall in the prior month.







