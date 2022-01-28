

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' producer confidence weakened in January, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The producer sentiment index fell to 9.0 in January from 10.2 in December. This was above the average score of 0.8 seen over the past twenty years.



The latest reading was the weakest since May 2021.



Producers were less positive about the order position, while their assessment of stocks of finished goods were slightly less negative, the agency said.



There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to increase in the coming three months, the agency added.



Producers in the wood and building materials industry were more positive in January.







