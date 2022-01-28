

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic confidence weakened to a nine-month low in January largely driven by the weakness in services and construction, survey results from European Commission showed on Friday.



The economic confidence index fell unexpectedly to 112.7 in January from 113.8 in December. The score was forecast to rise to 114.5.



At 13.9, the industrial confidence index reached a seven-month low, and was down from 14.6 in December and the expected score of 15.0.



Similarly, the services sentiment index fell to a nine-month low of 9.1 from 10.9 a month ago. The expected level was 10.3.



The consumer confidence index dropped marginally to -8.5, in line with flash estimate, from -8.4 in the previous month.



The construction sentiment index came in at 8.1, down from 10.1 a month ago.



Meanwhile, confidence rebounded in retail trade in January. The corresponding index advanced to 3.8 from 1.1 in the previous month.



The employment expectations indicator decreased slightly for the second month in a row, down by 0.2 points to 113.3 in January.



In a separate report, the EU said the business confidence index rose slightly to 1.81 in January from 1.78 in December.







