

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecom major Orange SA (ORAN) announced Friday that the company's Board of Directors, which met today, has appointed Christel Heydemann as the Chief Executive Officer of Orange with effect from April 4.



The Board has asked Stéphane Richard to continue as Chairman & CEO until Heydemann takes up her role. Richard has been at the head of Orange for the past twelve years. He was convicted by a French appeals court in an arbitration fraud case in late November and had left it to the Orange board to decide whether he should remain.



Given the Board's decision to separate the roles of Chairman and CEO, on the new Chief Executive's arrival, Richard will continue in the role of non-executive Chairman until a new Chairman is in post and at the latest until May 19, 2022, the date of Orange's Annual General Meeting.



Heydemann is currently Executive Vice President Europe Operations and a member of the Executive Committee of Schneider Electric. She began her career in 1997 at Boston Consulting Group. In 1999, she joined Alcatel where she was entrusted with a range of roles and responsibilities.



In 2011, she was appointed to Alcatel-Lucent's Executive Committee as Director of Human Resources and Transformation. In 2014, she joined Schneider Electric as the Director of Strategic Alliances and in April 2017 she was appointed as Executive Vice President of Schneider Electric France and subsequently Executive Vice President Europe Operations in May 2021.







