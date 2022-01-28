

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation increased in January, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index grew 5.7 percent year-on-year in January, following a 5.1 percent rise in December.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 3.7 percent in January.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.50 percent in January, following a 0.45 percent growth in the prior month.



Prices for owner occupied housing gained 1.5 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.3 percent in January. Prices of electricity, gas and other fuels gained 3.7 percent and those for new car grew 2.2 percent.







