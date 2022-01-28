

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales grew in December, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



Retail sales gained a calendar adjusted 8.3 percent year-over-year in December.



Turnover of retail trade in non-food products accelerated 16.2 percent yearly in December and those of food products grew 1.0 percent. Sales of automotive fuels rose 4.4 percent.



Sales of clothing, footwear and leather goods rose 62.8 percent and those of retail sale of cultural and recreation goods grew by 43.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 7.2 percent in December.



In 2021, retail sales grew by 2.5 percent.







