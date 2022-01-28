

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics reported data from six preclinical studies showing that molnupiravir, an investigational oral antiviral COVID-19 medicine, was active against the Omicron variant in In Vitro studies. The in vitro studies were independently conducted by researchers from institutions in six countries.



'These findings from multiple independent in vitro studies showing that molnupiravir has consistent antiviral activity against Omicron, the primary variant circulating globally, provide additional confidence in the potential of molnupiravir as an important treatment option for certain adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for progressing to severe disease,' said Dean Y. Li, president, Merck Research Laboratories.



Merck is developing molnupiravir in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Molnupiravir has yet to be studied against Omicron in clinical studies.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MERCK & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de