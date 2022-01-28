

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's economy grew at a faster pace in the final three months of 2021, preliminary data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Friday.



Gross domestic product grew 5.6 percent year-on-year following a 4.9 percent rise in the third quarter.



Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter after a 2.0 percent expansion in the previous three months.



The value added rose 3.3 percent in industry and 0.3 percent in the services sector, but fell 0.6 percent in the construction sector.



For the whole year 2021, GDP grew 6.1 percent after a 5.7 percent decline in the previous year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de