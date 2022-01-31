

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Private equity firms Elliott Management and Vista Equity are near an agreement to buy Citrix Systems (CTXS) for $104 per share. The deal, which could be announced as soon as early this week, would value the U.S. cloud computing company at about $13 billion, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The reports came after Elliott and Vista jointly tapped the loan market to fund their cash bid for Citrix.



Bloomberg earlier this month reported that Elliott and Vista were in advanced talks to buy software-maker Citrix Systems.



In September 2021, Bloomberg had reported that Citrix was working with advisers to explore a potential sale. The talks were said to follow activist investor Elliott Management taking a 10% stake in the company.







