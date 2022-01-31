

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales increased at a faster pace in December, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



Retail turnover adjusted for the composition of shopping days rose 6.2 percent yearly in December, following a 5.4 percent gain in November.



Turnover in non-food stores accelerated 14.5 percent yearly in December, while that in food stores declined 1.3 percent. Online turnover rose 2.1 percent.



In 2021, retail sales rose 4.4 percent after a 5.8 percent growth in 2020.



Sales in the clothing, shoes and leather, and drug stores increased in 2021, the agency said.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de