

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Monday following Friday's rebound on Wall Street, led by technology stocks.



U.S. index futures were mixed ahead of earnings due from the likes of Alphabet, Amazon, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, Meta Platforms and Qualcomm.



After U.S. wage growth figures came in lower than expected, investors now looked forward to the U.K. and European central bank meetings due this week for more clues on the outlook for monetary policy tightening.



The pan European Stoxx 600 rose over 1 percent to 470.37 after losing 1 percent on Friday.



The German DAX climbed 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index added 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.



Technology stocks rebounded, with ASM International and Infineon Technologies climbing around 4 percent each.



Energy stocks were trading mixed even as oil prices hovered near 7-year highs on concerns over tight supply and geopolitical tensions in Easter Europe and the Middle East.



Vodafone surged 4 percent after partnering with Intel to develop OpenRAN network technology.



Ryanair Holdings dipped half a percent. The airline has warned of 'hugely uncertain' financial outlook after posting a loss of 96 million euros ($107 million) for the final three months of 2021.



Recruiter SThree soared 8.7 percent after its annual profit nearly doubled.



Luxury goods companies rallied in Paris, with LVMH and Hermes climbing 1-2 percent.



Swiss drug maker Roche advanced 1.4 percent after the FDA approved Vabysmo, the first bispecific antibody for the eye, to treat two leading causes of vision loss.



KPN, the largest telecom provider in the Netherlands, gained 1.6 percent after hiking dividend and announcing a new share buyback program.



Italian energy services group Saipem plunged 29 percent after issuing a profit warning and withdrawing an outlook given in October.







