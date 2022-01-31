

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer price inflation rose in December, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 22.3 percent year-on-year in December, following a 21.6 percent growth in November.



The development of prices was influenced by the price rise of raw and base materials, and motor fuels, the agency said.



Domestic market producer prices gained 31.4 percent annually in December and foreign market prices increased by 17.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.6 percent in December.



In 2021, producer prices rose 13.5 percent from a year ago.







