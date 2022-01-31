

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) disclosed in a regulatory filing that its president and chief executive officer Kevin Johnson received a 2021 total compensation that was about 39 percent higher than the prior year.



Johnson received a total compensation of $20.43 million, including base salary, stock awards and incentives in 2021, compared to the $14.67 million he received last year, and $19.24 million he got in 2019.



The total compensation received by Johnson in 2021 included $1.61 million as base salary, $14.76 million as stock awards, $4.03 million as non-equity incentive plan compensation and all other compensation of $30,538.







