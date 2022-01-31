

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) has reached an agreement under which affiliates of Vista Equity Partners, and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation, an affiliate of Elliott, will acquire Citrix in an all-cash deal valued at $16.5 billion, including the assumption of Citrix debt. Citrix shareholders will receive $104.00 in cash per share.



Upon completion of the transaction, Citrix's shares will no longer trade on the Nasdaq, and it will become a private company. In connection with the deal, Vista and Evergreen plan to combine Citrix and TIBCO Software, one of Vista's portfolio companies.



'Today's announcement is the culmination of a strategic review process conducted over five months, including extensive outreach to both potential financial and strategic buyers,' said Bob Calderoni, Interim Chief Executive Officer.







