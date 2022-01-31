

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain retail sales declined in December after recovering in the previous month, data published by the statistical office INE showed on Monday.



Retail sales decreased 2.3 percent year-on-year, reversing a 5.1 percent rise in the previous month.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales declined 3.3 percent after climbing 6.2 percent in November.



Month-on-month, retail sales were down 5.9 percent, in contrast to the 5.6 percent increase in the previous month. Food sales decreased 2.6 percent, while non-food sales plunged 10 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de