

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations due to it have shown a downward trend in the United Sates, latest data shows.



Covid cases reduced by 35 percent in the last fortnight, while 8 percent fall in hospitalizations was recorded in the same period in the country, the New York Times reports.



The latest weekly average in cases is 5,22,965.



The number of people admitted with coronavirus infection in the country's hospitals has fallen to 143,902.



With 96887 new cases reported on Sunady, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the U.S. has risen to 74,333,528, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 321 casualties, the national total increased to 884,265.



Texas reported the highest number of cases - 26,235 - and casualties - 102 - Sunday.



45,937,985 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 211,695,131 Americans, or 63.8 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.3 percent of people above 65.



41.5 percent of the eligible population, or more than 87 million people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer bug.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de