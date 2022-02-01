

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax (EFX) said that it agreed to acquire Efficient Hire, a provider of cloud recruiting, onboarding and HR management solutions.



Based in Denver, Efficient Hire serves customers nationwide. Its leaders and employees will join the Equifax Workforce Solutions business once the transaction has closed, Equifax said in a statement.



Equifax does not expect the acquisition will have a material impact on its 2022 financial results. The transaction is expected to close in February 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EQUIFAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de