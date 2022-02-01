

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement AG said it expects revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 to be about 4.7 billion euros compared to 4.5 billion euros reported last year. It corresponds to an increase of around 7% compared with the prior-year quarter on a like-for-like basis.



The preliminary result from current operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to be 661 million euros compared to 648 million euros in the previous year. This corresponds to an increase of around 2% compared with the prior-year quarter on a like-for-like basis. The capital market expects this key figure to be 556 million euros.



Preliminary revenue in the financial year 2021 is expected to be approximately 18.7 billion billion euros compared to 17.6 billion euros in the prior year. This represents an increase of around 8% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis, before exchange rate and consolidation effects. The company expected a slight increase in revenue before exchange rate and consolidation effects in 2021.



The company said it will publish full financial figures for the financial year 2021 on February 24, 2022.







