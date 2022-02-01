

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) said the third edition of its Startup Accelerator Program is now open to startups. Enrollment is open until March 27, with 6-month program running from May to November 2022. Startups from around the world are invited to apply to one of nine Accelerator challenges, ranging from circular construction to green building solutions.



Holcim said new partners to the current year's edition include France-based construction company Bouygues Construction and leading UK engineering consultancy firm Mott MacDonald. Specialty chemicals company Sika will also participate in the Program.







