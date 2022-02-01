

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) reported a profit for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.03 billion, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $0.34 billion, or $015 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 61.5% to $11.37 billion from $7.04 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



