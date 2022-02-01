

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.27 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $20.27 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $0.98 billion from $1.03 billion last year.



Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



