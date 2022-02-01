

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch manufacturing sector growth improved in January, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.



The Nevi Netherlands manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 60.1 in January from 58.7 in December. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Output increased in January and backlogs of work rose for the fourteenth straight month.



New orders rose for the eighteenth month in a row in January and new export business increased at a faster rate.



Stocks of finished goods remained stable in January, while output expectation rose to the highest in four months.



The number of workforce expanded at the fastest rate in three months and input delivery time lengthened.



Input prices rose sharply in January. The rate of input price inflation eased to the lowest in eleven months and output prices increased sharply, albeit at the slowest rate since August last year.



'So far, supply chains do not seem to be disrupted even further by the rapid spread of omicron and the quarantine measures designed to curb the novel strain,' Albert Jan Swart, manufacturing sector economist at ABN AMRO, said.







