

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $0.80 billion, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $1.57 billion, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.32 billion or $1.31 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $6.92 billion from $6.11 billion last year.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $0.80 Bln. vs. $1.57 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.12 -Revenue (Q4): $6.92 Bln vs. $6.11 Bln last year.



