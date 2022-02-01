

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, PerkinElmer (PKI) initiated its first-quarter and full-year outlook.



For the first quarter, the company forecasts revenue of about $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.05 to $2.10 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $1.51 per share and revenues of $1.06 billion.



For the full year 2022, the company forecasts revenue of $4.42 billion to $4.50 billion and adjusted earnings of $6.80 to $7.00 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $6.60 per share and revenues of $4.32 billion.







