

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) provided guidance for full-year 2022.



The company expects total product sales between $23.8 billion and $24.3 billion, while total product sales, excluding Veklury, are expected to be between $21.8 billion and $22.3 billion.



The company expects earnings between $4.70 and $5.20 per share and adjusted earnings between $6.20 and $6.70 per share.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $6.91 per share and revenues of $24.39 billion.







