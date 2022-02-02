

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation rose to the highest since November 1984, preliminary estimates from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices rose 5.1 percent yearly in January.



'The increase in fuel prices on an annual basis was somewhat less pronounced in January 2022 than in the previous month of December, but continued to drive up inflation,' Tobias Thomas, director general at Statistics Austria, said.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.6 percent annually in January.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in January and HICP rose 0.1 percent.







