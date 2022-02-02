

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday as expectations grew for a second consecutive rate hike from the Bank of England on Thursday.



The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 44 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,580 after having risen 1 percent on Tuesday.



Online supermarket group Ocado soared 7.4 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded its rating on the stock.



Glencore gained 0.7 percent. The diversified mining company retailed FY22 guidance after operations performed largely in line with expectations last year.



Airline Wizz Air Holdings rallied 1.1 percent after unveiling strong passenger traffic figures for January.



Telecommunications firm Vodafone jumped nearly 3 percent after reporting a rise in Q3 revenue and reaffirming its FY22 outlook.







