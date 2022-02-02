

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Indian markets extended their Budget euphoria into second day on Wednesday, with banks and non-banking finance companies leading the surge amid firm global cues.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rallied 695.76 points, or 1.18 percent, to 59,558.33, while the broader Nifty index climbed 203.15 points, or 1.16 percent, to finish at 17,780.



Among the top gainers, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj FinServ jumped 3-5 percent.



Telecom stocks were in focus, with Vodafone Idea shares surging 6.5 percent on the back of heavy volumes after Care Ratings (CARE) upgraded its rating on the company's long term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures (NCD).



Tata Teleservices gained 5 percent after saying it would not convert interest on dues owed to the government into equity.



On the downside, Tech Mahindra dropped 1.4 percent after its quarterly profit came in below estimates.



Nestle India, Shree Cement, Britannia Industries and UltraTech all fell around 1 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de