

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC):



Earnings: $774 million in Q4 vs. $285 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.27 in Q4 vs. $0.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $794 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.55 per share Revenue: $35.61 billion in Q4 vs. $18.19 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MARATHON PETROLEUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de