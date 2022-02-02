

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).



In the Green



MDJM Ltd (MDJH) is up over 73% at $2.92 Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) is up over 13% at $10.01 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is up over 11% at $129.86 Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) is up over 11% at $1.61 Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is up over 10% at $3038 Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) is up over 10% at $219.49 Helbiz, Inc. (HLBZ) is up over 10% at $3.37 IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is up over 10% at $2.85 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is up over 9% at $3.19 Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) is up over 9% at $1.35 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is up over 7% at $0.30 AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (AGRI) is up over 6% at $1.55



In the Red



Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS) is down over 31% at $3.81 Exelon Corporation (EXC) is down over 27% at $41.79 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is down over 16% at $146.79 ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is down over 11% at $0.53 BRF S.A. (BRFS) is down over 9% at $3.72 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is down over 8% at $4.05 Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) is down over 7% at $57.00 FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) is down over 7% at $4.44







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PAYPAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de