

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2022, in line with analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $15.25 to $15.55 per share. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $15.25 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.63 to $3.67 per share, while the Street is looking for earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter.



'Roper is entering 2022 with considerable tailwinds. Specifically, we head into this year with software recurring revenue momentum, strong demand, record levels of backlog, and favorable market conditions,' said Neil Hunn, Roper's President and CEO.



For the fourth quarter, the company reported net earnings of $287.80 million or $2.70 per share, up from $255.80 million or $2.41 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $3.73 per share, compared to $3.27 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Reported and adjusted revenue for the quarter increased 13 percent to $1.51 billion from $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year.



The Street was looking for earnings of $3.67 per share on revenues of $1.50 billion for the quarter.







