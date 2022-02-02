

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Maxtrade has recalled about 141,000 Youth Coolster Mountopz All-Terrain Vehicles due to risk of injury and violations of Federal safety standards.



According to the company, the recalled ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The youth ATVs fail to meet the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children ages 6, 10 and 12 years and older, or for teenagers, depending on the model.



Further, in certain ATVs, the parking brakes do not prevent the movement of the vehicle. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.



Although the company has not received any incidents or injuries related to the recall ATVs, it has requested consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Maxtrade for a free repair from an authorized repair shop.



The recalled ATVs involves Maxtrade's Coolster Mountopz ATVs, models 3050-B, 3050-C, 3125-B2, 3125-CX-2, 3125-CX-3, 3125-XR8-U2, 3150-CXC, 3150-DX-4, 3175-S2, and 3175-U. The vehicles, intended for use by children aged 6, 10 and 12 years and older, or for teenagers, depending on the model, were sold in various colors. Coolster is stamped on the handlebar and the model number is printed in the center of the rear axle.



The recalled ATVs were sold at Maxtrade dealers nationwide and online from January 2007 through January 2021 for between $370 and $1,100.







