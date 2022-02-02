

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $10.29 billion, or $3.67 per share. This compares with $11.22 billion, or $3.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.0% to $33.67 billion from $28.07 billion last year.



Meta Platforms, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $10.29 Bln. vs. $11.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.67 vs. $3.88 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.84 -Revenue (Q4): $33.67 Bln vs. $28.07 Bln last year.



