

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $177.95 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $204.24 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Globe Life Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.30 billion from $1.23 billion last year.



Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $177.95 Mln. vs. $204.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.76 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.76 -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLOBE LIFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de