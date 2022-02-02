

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for McKesson Corp. (MCK):



Earnings: -$0.01 billion in Q3 vs. -$6.3 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q3 vs. -$39.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $944 million or $6.15 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $5.42 per share Revenue: $68.61 billion in Q3 vs. $62.60 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $23.55 to $23.95



