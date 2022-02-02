

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release December numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and building permits, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In November, imports were up 6.0 percent on month and exports rose 2.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$9.423 billion. Building permits are forecast to slip 1.0 percent on month after rising 3.6 percent in the previous month.



Japan will see final January results for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; in December, they were at 52.1 and 52.5, respectively.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong remain off on Thursday for the Lunar New Year holiday.







