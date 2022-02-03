

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) said it expects earnings before financial result and taxes (EBIT) of 160.1 million euros in fiscal 2021, which is significantly up from 106.8 million euros, prior year. The EBIT margin improved by around 4 percentage points year-on-year, from 16.4 percent to 20.5 percent.



Based on preliminary figures, Rational generated sales revenues of 779.7 million euros in the 2021 fiscal year, a growth of 20 percent compared to the previous year.



In the fourth quarter, Rational recorded sales revenues of 193.5 million euros, an increase of 6 percent from prior year.



'Despite record new orders, we were unable to continue the rapid recovery in the fourth quarter due to the global procurement crisis. We are now starting 2022 with an unprecedented level of orders on hand,' said Peter Stadelmann, CEO of Rational AG.



Rational expects the volatile situation in materials procurement to persist in 2022.







